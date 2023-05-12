Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 239,872 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858,235 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 239,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Autodesk worth $534,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $193.43. The company had a trading volume of 240,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.