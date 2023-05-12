Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 541,554 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,975,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541,554 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of Ventas worth $764,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ventas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 749,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,816 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ventas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 190,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ventas by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Barclays reduced their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 288,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

