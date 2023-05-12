Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,885,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983,739 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of VICI Properties worth $838,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

VICI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

