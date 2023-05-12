Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 192,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $644,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $203.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

