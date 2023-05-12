Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
See Also
