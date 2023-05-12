Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

