Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

