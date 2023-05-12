Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

PLD stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

