Prom Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.46 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00016117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,357.46 or 1.00086112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.06237089 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,668,374.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.