Prom Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $77.60 million and $2.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00015908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,732.10 or 1.00010004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.06237089 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,668,374.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

