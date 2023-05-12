Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RXDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

RXDX opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of -0.50. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 51.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

