Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $193.80 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $197.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
