Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.97. 299,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,483. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.85 and its 200-day moving average is $223.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,883 shares of company stock worth $17,361,622. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

