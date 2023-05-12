Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,134 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.52. 767,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,955. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

