Prossimo Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXPI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.88. 368,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

