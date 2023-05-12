Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,080 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Eversource Energy comprises about 1.6% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $76.92. 664,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,618. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

