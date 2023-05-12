Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

