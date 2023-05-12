Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in AON by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,180,755 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

AON traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $334.89. 223,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,065. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

