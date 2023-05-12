Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Down 83.9% in April

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Proximus from €12.50 ($13.74) to €11.00 ($12.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Proximus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

