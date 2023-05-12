PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

PBCRY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 94,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.