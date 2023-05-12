PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.00

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 204733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

