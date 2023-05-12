Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.87. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

