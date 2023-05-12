PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,542,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.