PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 320,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.