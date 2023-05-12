Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 1,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,328% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

