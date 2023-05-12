Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Annexon in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

ANNX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Annexon has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Annexon by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,358,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1,868.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

