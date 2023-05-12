Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gray Television, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

GTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE GTN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 122,720 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gray Television by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 141,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

