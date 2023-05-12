Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issued By William Blair

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

NKTR stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

