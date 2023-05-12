Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.13.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

RY opened at C$129.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$131.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.13. The stock has a market cap of C$180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

