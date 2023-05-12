Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Issued By William Blair

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%.

Allbirds Stock Up 4.8 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIRD. TD Cowen lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,653 shares of company stock worth $182,023 in the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.