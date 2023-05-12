Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

DVN opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.