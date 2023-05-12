Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million.

Agenus Stock Down 9.1 %

AGEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agenus by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agenus

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,243.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.