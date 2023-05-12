Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of CM opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

