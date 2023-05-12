Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

MAG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

