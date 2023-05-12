Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million.

Neuronetics Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STIM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $36,483.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,931,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,755.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $36,483.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,931,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,755.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,074 shares of company stock valued at $352,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 577.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.