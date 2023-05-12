Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.86). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $3.09 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.