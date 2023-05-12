Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIDD. Barclays upped their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Trading Down 1.5 %

MIDD stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

