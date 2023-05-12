Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.