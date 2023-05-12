Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QABSY opened at $21.15 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.