Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Avantax and Qifu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qifu Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avantax presently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.78%. Qifu Technology has a consensus target price of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 31.60%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 49.72% 5.32% 2.59% Qifu Technology 24.37% 23.09% 10.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Avantax and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.3% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantax and Qifu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.21 $420.25 million $8.05 2.60 Qifu Technology $13.95 billion 0.20 $583.45 million $3.72 4.72

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qifu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Avantax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology. Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. The company was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

