QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.60. 13,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 13,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

