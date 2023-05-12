QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361.10 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $361.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110584 USD and is down -34.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $182.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

