QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $180.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025140 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,372.04 or 1.00057298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00161077 USD and is up 45.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $361.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

