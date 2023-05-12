RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RDCM opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in RADCOM by 30.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

