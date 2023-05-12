RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Down 3.3 %
RDCM opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.87.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
