RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
RadNet Stock Performance
Shares of RDNT opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $29.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
