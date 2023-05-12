Rallybio Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Rallybio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $194.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -2.06.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rallybio by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

