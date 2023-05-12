Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 1,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Randstad Price Performance
OTCMKTS RANJF opened at $53.38 on Friday. Randstad has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56.
Randstad Company Profile
