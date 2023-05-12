Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-$189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.73 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Down 4.2 %

RPD opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

