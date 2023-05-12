Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REEMF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of earth element deposits and mineral properties. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

