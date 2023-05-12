Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
Shares of REEMF stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
About Rare Element Resources
