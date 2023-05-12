Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,658 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.