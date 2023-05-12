Rather & Kittrell Inc. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $156.75. 1,989,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.